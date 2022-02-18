Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Cornerstone Total Return Fund by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 128,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 46,847 shares in the last quarter.

Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

