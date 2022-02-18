Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) Announces $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 33.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of Cornerstone Total Return Fund stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. Cornerstone Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $10.51 and a 12 month high of $14.20.
Cornerstone Total Return Fund Company Profile
Cornerstone Total Return Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund, which engages in seeking capital appreciation with current income. The company was founded on March 16, 1973 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.
