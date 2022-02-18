Zacks: Analysts Expect Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) will report $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Five9’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.39 and the lowest is $0.36. Five9 reported earnings per share of $0.34 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Five9 will report full year earnings of $1.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.13. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Five9.

Get Five9 alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FIVN shares. Bank of America started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Five9 from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Five9 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial upgraded Five9 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.84.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 3,390 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.89, for a total transaction of $433,547.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 4,842 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.13, for a total value of $620,405.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,960 shares of company stock worth $2,582,622 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 6.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five9 by 37.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

FIVN opened at $122.70 on Tuesday. Five9 has a 12-month low of $114.37 and a 12-month high of $211.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.62. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.07 and a beta of 0.46.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Five9 (FIVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.