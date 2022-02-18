Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 16th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HST opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.04, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.86. Host Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $19.75.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 29,939 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 128,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 440.2% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period.

HST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in the U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

