Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to Announce $0.80 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) will report earnings of $0.80 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.84 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.76. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $0.91 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.84. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently commented on DLB. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 34,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.10, for a total value of $3,223,215.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.31, for a total transaction of $100,237.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,966 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,567 in the last three months. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,227 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 45,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,068 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLB stock opened at $75.14 on Tuesday. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $74.90 and a one year high of $104.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 40.98%.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

