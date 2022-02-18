Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 49,033 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HIG. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 142.1% during the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 197.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 21.9% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 83,733 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total transaction of $5,918,248.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $70.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.96. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.37 and a 52-week high of $78.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.50. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

