Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $4.42 Million Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,042 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,360 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $4,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Option Care Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in Option Care Health by 69.9% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Option Care Health by 64.7% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 36,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 14,375 shares in the last quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 40.3% during the third quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,032,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,060,000 after buying an additional 296,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Option Care Health by 483.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $148,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of OPCH stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.97. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 52.09 and a beta of 1.35. Option Care Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.