Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 138,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,426 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sonos were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in Sonos by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in Sonos by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 16,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Sonos by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Associates LP increased its position in Sonos by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 121,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,265,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. 77.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sonos alerts:

SONO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sonos from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $27.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.87. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.46 and a fifty-two week high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Sonos had a return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 9.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $1,770,532.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sonos Profile

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.