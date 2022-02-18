Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Sets New 12-Month High at $2,690.37

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,690.37 and last traded at $2,672.98, with a volume of 14526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2,635.16.

A number of research firms recently commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,950.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $107.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 286.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,411.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,361.98.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,866 shares of company stock valued at $4,235,026 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 73,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,061,000 after buying an additional 21,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $9,625,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,358,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 302.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 60,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,494,000 after buying an additional 45,175 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,289,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

About Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

