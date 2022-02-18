Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Price Target Cut to C$45.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) had its target price decreased by CIBC from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$41.00 price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian Western Bank from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$42.17.

CWB opened at C$38.71 on Thursday. Canadian Western Bank has a 1-year low of C$28.75 and a 1-year high of C$41.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$37.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 10.38.

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported C$1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$260.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$267.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Western Bank will post 4.1899999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Canadian Western Bank’s payout ratio is presently 31.10%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Senior Officer Kirby Trent Hill sold 5,370 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.42, for a total value of C$217,055.40.

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

