MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 5.9%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,101.19 and last traded at $1,101.79. Approximately 10,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 712,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,170.30.
MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,457.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)
MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.