MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 5.9%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1,101.19 and last traded at $1,101.79. Approximately 10,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 712,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,170.30.

MELI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays increased their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,100.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,100.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,887.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,145.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,457.80. The stock has a market cap of $50.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 2.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.5% in the third quarter. IRON Financial LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 17.0% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in MercadoLibre by 6.2% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

