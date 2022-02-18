Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Trading Up 4.9%

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)’s share price was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.75 and last traded at $8.70. Approximately 28,885 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 907,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.29.

The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 322.24%.

In other news, SVP Eric W. Thode bought 6,350 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.97 per share, with a total value of $50,609.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Archrock by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,110 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Archrock by 2.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 74,475 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Archrock by 2.4% during the third quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 67,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in Archrock by 13.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,385 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Archrock by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 64,577 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archrock Company Profile (NYSE:AROC)

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

