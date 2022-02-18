iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target Raised to C$94.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$92.00 to C$94.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IAG. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$83.50 to C$85.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Cormark increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$87.06.

Shares of iA Financial stock opened at C$80.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. iA Financial has a 1-year low of C$63.02 and a 1-year high of C$85.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$73.77.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

