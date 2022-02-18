Zacks Investment Research Lowers GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GXO Logistics Inc. is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc. is headquartered in Conn., USA. “

GXO has been the subject of several other research reports. Loop Capital raised GXO Logistics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $99.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.79.

GXO opened at $84.22 on Tuesday. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $48.38 and a twelve month high of $105.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $277,992,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $388,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 634,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,603,000 after purchasing an additional 130,993 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

