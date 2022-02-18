Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho upped their target price on Applied Materials from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $136.47 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.05. Applied Materials has a one year low of $105.50 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.38%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Applied Materials by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 77.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

