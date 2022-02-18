CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Short Interest Update

CIM Commercial Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 32.2% from the January 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,320,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in CIM Commercial Trust during the second quarter worth $5,186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CIM Commercial Trust by 109.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 140,468 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at $884,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of CIM Commercial Trust in the third quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CMCT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CIM Commercial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CIM Commercial Trust in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. CIM Commercial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $13.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. CIM Commercial Trust’s payout ratio is presently -19.11%.

About CIM Commercial Trust

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

