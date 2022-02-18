Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Short Interest Up 34.7% in January

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 115,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 57,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,023,000 after purchasing an additional 51,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Civista Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $768,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CIVB opened at $24.07 on Friday. Civista Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $25.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Civista Bancshares will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

CIVB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

About Civista Bancshares

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.