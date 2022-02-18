Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $106,217.70 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,059 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $106,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00.

Shares of DUOL opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DUOL. KPCB DGF Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $430,353,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $210,522,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $147,150,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $62,484,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the 3rd quarter worth $49,908,000. 34.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

