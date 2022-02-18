Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Sells $106,217.70 in Stock

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) CFO Matthew Skaruppa sold 1,059 shares of Duolingo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $106,217.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Matthew Skaruppa also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 9th, Matthew Skaruppa sold 700 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $71,400.00.
Shares of DUOL opened at $93.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.05 and a quick ratio of 6.05. Duolingo Inc has a 1 year low of $78.05 and a 1 year high of $204.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.00.
DUOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $182.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Duolingo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duolingo from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.00.
Duolingo Company Profile
Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Duolingo (DUOL)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.