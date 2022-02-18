Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 803,400 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.
In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,689 shares of company stock worth $8,251,623 in the last ninety days.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.
Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About Brilliant Earth Group
Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
