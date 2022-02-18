Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Short Interest Update

Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 36.9% from the January 15th total of 803,400 shares. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 434,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, CEO Beth Tamara Gerstein sold 151,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.43, for a total transaction of $1,888,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $1,316,044.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 614,689 shares of company stock worth $8,251,623 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $4,514,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $402,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $3,015,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $938,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter valued at $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

BRLT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Brilliant Earth Group from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Brilliant Earth Group stock opened at $11.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28. Brilliant Earth Group has a 52 week low of $9.88 and a 52 week high of $20.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About Brilliant Earth Group

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

