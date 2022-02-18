RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) Trading 7.1% Lower Over Last Week

RSK Smart Bitcoin (CURRENCY:RBTC) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $97.32 million and $45,827.00 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for $40,110.32 or 0.99568679 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get RSK Smart Bitcoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002618 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001956 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin Coin Profile

RBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 2,426 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @RSKsmart . The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is /r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for RSK Smart Bitcoin is rsk.co

According to CryptoCompare, “RBTC is a utility token that is used to pay gas in order to execute RSK transactions and smart contracts. Moreover, RBTC is pegged to Bitcoin [BTC] in the ratio of 1:1. The token can be autonomously converted to/from BTC through the so-called 2WP’ that bridges the Bitcoin and RSK protocols. “

Buying and Selling RSK Smart Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RSK Smart Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RSK Smart Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RSK Smart Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “RBTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RSK Smart Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.