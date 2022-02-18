Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.50 million-$17.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.92 million.

PXLW stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.58 million, a PE ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $4.49. Pixelworks has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $7.90.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 47.70% and a negative return on equity of 34.54%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. Research analysts predict that Pixelworks will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.69.

In other news, Director Daniel Heneghan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total value of $78,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pixelworks by 104.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Pixelworks by 34.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,648 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Pixelworks during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pixelworks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,195 shares during the period. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pixelworks

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product category consists of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

