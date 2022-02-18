Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 76,500 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,246 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $4,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter worth approximately $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Levi Strauss & Co. alerts:

LEVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Levi Strauss & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.92.

NYSE LEVI opened at $21.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.17. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 12 month low of $20.18 and a 12 month high of $30.84.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.63%.

In other news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,201 shares of company stock worth $1,110,511. 5.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. Company Profile

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Levi Strauss & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.