Royal Bank of Canada Sells 169,478 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 44.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 210,489 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 169,478 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $46,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. State Street Corp lifted its position in Albemarle by 9.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,783,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $976,445,000 after acquiring an additional 490,201 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,074,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $453,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53,385 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,495,857 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $251,992,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Albemarle by 2.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,253,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $211,150,000 after acquiring an additional 31,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Albemarle by 14.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,144,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $192,815,000 after acquiring an additional 147,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALB. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $197.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $133.82 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $228.25 and its 200 day moving average is $236.41.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $348,957.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.94, for a total transaction of $366,388.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,172 shares of company stock worth $1,269,127. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.