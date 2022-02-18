Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,063 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Roku were worth $43,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 1.3% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 115,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roku by 3,010.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Roku by 44.7% during the third quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 355,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,247,000 after acquiring an additional 109,621 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the third quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Roku by 123.6% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,121,000 after acquiring an additional 14,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Roku in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Roku from $550.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. The company was not immune to the broader Ad Tech industry multiple compression this year amid chip shortages, supply chain headwinds, fear of rising interest rates, and pandemic related cautiousness, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Martin adds however that she remains positive on Roku stock as a pure-play way to invest in growth of the U.S. over-the-top and connected-TV ecosystems, with an advertising addressable market in the U.S. from traditional linear TV advertising revenue reported in 2021 estimated at $60B. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.42.

In other news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $16,051,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 492,500 shares of company stock valued at $94,667,550 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $144.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.47 and a twelve month high of $490.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $269.62.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

