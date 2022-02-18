Mariner LLC Has $570,000 Stock Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 137,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,029,000 after purchasing an additional 12,077 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 210,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after purchasing an additional 36,427 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 239,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bausch Health Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

BHC opened at $24.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.91. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $34.80.

In other news, Director Steven D. Miller purchased 50,000 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,212,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Spurr sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $86,574.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

Bausch Health Cos., Inc engages in the development, manufacture and market of a range of branded, generic and branded generic pharmaceuticals, medical devices and over-the-counter products. It operates through the following segments: The Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics and Diversified Products.

