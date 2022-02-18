The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 205 Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Roku were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC bought a new position in Roku in the third quarter worth approximately $1,233,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 9.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Roku by 4,118.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 30,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 29,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Roku by 2.0% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 69,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total value of $16,051,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,500 shares of company stock worth $94,667,550 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Roku from $430.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Roku from $530.00 to $380.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Roku from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on Roku from $525.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.42.

NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $144.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.01 and a 200 day moving average of $269.62. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.47 and a 52-week high of $490.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a current ratio of 4.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.71.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.16. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.