Insider Selling: NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) Senior Officer Sells 22,193 Shares of Stock

NovaGold Resources Inc. (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) Senior Officer Gregory Anthony Lang sold 22,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.42, for a total value of C$186,867.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,880.76.

Gregory Anthony Lang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 29th, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 29,611 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.16, for a total value of C$271,260.45.

On Monday, November 22nd, Gregory Anthony Lang sold 37,329 shares of NovaGold Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.97, for a total value of C$372,020.81.

TSE NG opened at C$9.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.51 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.85. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.62 and a 52 week high of C$12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.35, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a current ratio of 38.66.

NovaGold Resources (TSE:NG) (AMEX:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). Equities research analysts forecast that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on NovaGold Resources in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$8.00 target price for the company.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

