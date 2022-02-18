Derek Andersen Sells 8,185 Shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.28, for a total value of $329,691.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Derek Andersen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Snap alerts:

On Tuesday, January 18th, Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of Snap stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total value of $726,031.19.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 5.53 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.30. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $83.34.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.32. Snap had a negative return on equity of 23.65% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 69,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,141,000 after purchasing an additional 19,347 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 171,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,692,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snap by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. 54.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Snap from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Snap from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Snap Company Profile

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.