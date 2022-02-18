Man Group plc Buys 3,862 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 273,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $10,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 8.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 97,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 12.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 17.5% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Columbia Banking System by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,940,000 after purchasing an additional 36,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tom Hulbert acquired 11,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.21 per share, for a total transaction of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ COLB opened at $35.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.69. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.09 and a twelve month high of $50.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.21.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 32.19% and a return on equity of 8.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 43.01%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COLB shares. StockNews.com cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Columbia Banking System in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts, debit and credit cards, digital banking, personal loans, home loans, foreign currency, professional banking, treasury management, merchant card services, international banking, financial services, private banking, and trust and investment services.

