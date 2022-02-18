VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Shares Purchased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 361,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,612 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $10,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,941,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754,594 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,302,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,815,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,866,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,603,000 after acquiring an additional 135,441 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,721,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,897,000 after acquiring an additional 162,999 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,577,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,721,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period.

RSX stock opened at $24.18 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $21.05 and a one year high of $33.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

