Man Group plc Has $11.19 Million Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 81.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 379,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,655,751 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $11,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.6% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 111.1% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 13.8% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 98,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $28.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.35. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

