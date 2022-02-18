CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,691,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,290,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of SRAD stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Sportradar Group Profile
Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.
