CNH Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 11,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $180,278,000. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $22,630,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $11,911,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $10,691,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $10,290,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SRAD stock opened at $13.64 on Friday. Sportradar Group AG has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $28.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRAD. Citigroup lowered their price target on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Sportradar Group Profile

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

