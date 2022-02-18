CNH Partners LLC Invests $494,000 in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE)

CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V (NASDAQ:ARYE) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V during the third quarter worth approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARYE opened at $9.64 on Friday. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.81.

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp V is based in New York.

