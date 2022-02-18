Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 873 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after purchasing an additional 679,255 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,530,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $17,831,807,000 after acquiring an additional 838,941 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 34,268,409 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,390,353,000 after acquiring an additional 149,756 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,428,205 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,011,601,000 after acquiring an additional 317,683 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,835,603 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,452,425,000 after acquiring an additional 142,366 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on UNH shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $476.00 to $512.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $478.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $470.34 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $479.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $446.39. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $320.35 and a 1-year high of $509.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total value of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.