CNH Partners LLC Sells 89,098 Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

CNH Partners LLC cut its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,098 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC’s holdings in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 17,719.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,688,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673,907 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I by 19.5% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,267,000 after purchasing an additional 271,606 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,700,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,321,000.

NASDAQ:SBEA opened at $18.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $15.75.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBEA. DA Davidson began coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Company Profile

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

