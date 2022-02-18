iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,118 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 715.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $128,000.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EAGG opened at $52.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $56.08.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.