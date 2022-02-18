Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 739,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,787,000 after acquiring an additional 99,843 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 440,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,762,000 after buying an additional 4,459 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1,784.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 407,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,507,000 after acquiring an additional 385,834 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 397,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $159,698,000 after purchasing an additional 14,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 389,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $156,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $403.13 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $335.60 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $428.93.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

