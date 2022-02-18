Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,064 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 171,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,827,000 after buying an additional 12,445 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 32.7% during the third quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,391,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,025,000 after buying an additional 342,564 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.4% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $66,326,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $61.93 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $59.70 and a 52 week high of $67.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.