Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Citigroup (NYSE:C) Price Target to $80.00

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

C has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded Citigroup from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $69.25 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $82.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $80.28.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $64.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $1,014,688.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,257,000 after acquiring an additional 43,399 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Citigroup by 11.2% during the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 97,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,925,000 after buying an additional 9,859 shares in the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 16.1% during the second quarter. Poehling Capital Management LLC now owns 55,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 7,645 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 67.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 48,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 19,525 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 97,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

