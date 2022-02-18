Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.
NYSE:WCN opened at $120.46 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.
