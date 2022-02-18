Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

NYSE:WCN opened at $120.46 on Friday. Waste Connections has a twelve month low of $97.02 and a twelve month high of $138.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.63. The company has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at about $482,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Waste Connections by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in Waste Connections by 394.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.