Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $131.50.

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $118.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $94.41 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

