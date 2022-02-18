Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target Cut to $365.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $405.00 to $365.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $335.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Linde from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $356.88.

Get Linde alerts:

LIN stock opened at $298.97 on Monday. Linde has a one year low of $241.88 and a one year high of $352.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.91 and its 200 day moving average is $318.28. The firm has a market cap of $153.24 billion, a PE ratio of 40.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 12.43%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Linde will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,297,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,157,130,000 after buying an additional 89,235 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,167,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,821,287,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,835,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,714,440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,657,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,654,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,567 shares during the period. Finally, Winder Investment Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in Linde by 2.1% during the third quarter. Winder Investment Pte Ltd now owns 5,036,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,477,526,000 after buying an additional 105,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.