Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $26.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Get Perion Network alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PERI. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Perion Network from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:PERI opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.01. Perion Network has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $779.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.33.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Perion Network had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 18,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Perion Network by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 31,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Perion Network by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 50,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Perion Network by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perion Network (PERI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.