DA Davidson Lowers Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) to Neutral

DA Davidson lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $24.65 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.88.

Shares of CNR stock opened at $22.20 on Tuesday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a one year low of $10.87 and a one year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Cornerstone Building Brands news, insider John L. Buckley sold 47,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $815,050.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider John L. Buckley sold 98,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $1,713,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 148.7% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the third quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands during the second quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

