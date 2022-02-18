Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) EVP Lourdes Weltzien Sells 20,000 Shares

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ VIVO opened at $25.20 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 32,398 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 68.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

About Meridian Bioscience

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.