Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) EVP Lourdes Weltzien Sells 20,000 Shares

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) EVP Lourdes Weltzien sold 20,000 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $512,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
NASDAQ VIVO opened at $25.20 on Friday. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $29.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 4.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.26. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.41.
Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. Meridian Bioscience had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 22.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VIVO. StockNews.com raised Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Meridian Bioscience from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.
About Meridian Bioscience
Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.
