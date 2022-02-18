Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $593,250.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $593,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NARI opened at $75.77 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 280.64 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44.
NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.
About Inari Medical
Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.
