Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Sells $593,250.00 in Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.10, for a total transaction of $593,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NARI opened at $75.77 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.37 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of 280.64 and a beta of 1.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.44.

Get Inari Medical alerts:

NARI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inari Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Inari Medical by 185.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 165,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,115,000 after buying an additional 107,593 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Inari Medical by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Inari Medical by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Inari Medical by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 35,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,269,000 after buying an additional 4,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,786,000. 69.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.