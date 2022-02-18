John L. Brottem Sells 10,002 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Outset Medical stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.48.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Outset Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,853,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 122.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after buying an additional 508,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Outset Medical by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.