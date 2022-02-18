John L. Brottem Sells 10,002 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total transaction of $359,271.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Outset Medical stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.69. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.29 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.11 and a beta of 2.48.
A number of brokerages recently commented on OM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday.
Outset Medical Company Profile
Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.
