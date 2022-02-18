TheStreet Downgrades First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) to C+

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Solar from $115.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.58.

FSLR opened at $69.95 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. First Solar has a twelve month low of $67.39 and a twelve month high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,803 shares of company stock valued at $174,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Solar in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

