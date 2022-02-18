Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.850-$1.930 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.93 billion-$10.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $10.45 billion.Newell Brands also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.260-$0.280 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $25.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.48.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is 65.25%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Newell Brands from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $527,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 42,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 5,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of Newell Brands by 339.3% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 63,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after buying an additional 48,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

