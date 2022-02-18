Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

Bridgford Foods (NASDAQ:BRID) was downgraded by research analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRID opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $100.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.90 and a beta of -0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bridgford Foods has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $21.80.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 259.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bridgford Foods by 2.9% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 64,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgford Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $931,000. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bridgford Foods Corp. engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of frozen and snack food products throughout the United States. It operates through the Frozen Food Products and Snack Food Products business segments. The Frozen Food Products segment manufactures and distributes food products, including biscuits, bread dough items, roll dough items and sandwiches.

