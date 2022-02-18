Ancora Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU)

Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWACU) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $703,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $6,088,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $8,144,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Digital World Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $10,564,000.
Shares of DWACU stock opened at $97.63 on Friday. Digital World Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $143.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.19.
